Hazel Mae Brewer Atterberry
1923 - 2020
Hazel Mae Brewer Atterberry, 97, of Conway, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. She was born March 24, 1923 in Mt. Vernon, Arkansas to the late Albert Victor and Clara Elizabeth (Robinson) Brewer. Hazel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she enjoyed nothing more than cooking and spending time with her family. She provided in home childcare for 27 years, where she loved caring for children. Hazel was a member of Northside Church of Christ in Conway. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, D.E. Atterberry, daughter, Kim Jensen, grandson, Doug Atterberry, son in law, Larry Sutterfield, brothers, Alvin and Norvin Brewer, sisters, Lilian Stell and Glenda Mabry, brother in laws, Doyne Stell and Dan Mabry.

Hazel is survived by her son, Travis Atterberry of Destin, FL, daughter, Kathy Sutterfield of Conway, AR, five grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) Green, Kristin (Jeff) McClure, Erica Schaffer, David Sutterfield, and Samantha (Rick) Ortiz, eight great grandchildren, Elizabeth Green, Anna Katherine Green, Hutson McClure, Hanna Sutterfield, Lila Sutterfield, Reagan Sutterfield, Skyler Schaffer, and Payton Schaffer, brothers, Elmo (Sue) Brewer and Victor (Norma) Brewer, beloved sister in law, Donna Brewer, and fourteen nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10:00-2:00PM with family present from 1:00-2:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00PM on Wednesday at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
NOV
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
