Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
Heather Lynn (Rand) Price


1974 - 2019
Heather Lynn (Rand) Price Obituary
Heather Lynn Price (Rand), age 45, passed away at her home in Conway, AR on Monday, December 30, 2019. Heather was born in Little Rock, AR on February 15, 1974 to the late James "Ronnie" Rand and Mary Lynn Ferran.

She is survived by her husband, best friend and soulmate Steven Price; daughter and son-in-law Ashleigh & Tyler Story, step-children Will & Jenny Price, Steven Price, Canon & Tony Cassulis; grandchildren Jaelynn, Lincoln, Caitlyn, Gabriel, Kaden, Jaxon, Ethan, and Elyssa; and siblings Kathie Rose, Jason Rand and Tiffany Richardson.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for Snap-on Tools for 17 years prior to becoming a homemaker.

There will be a memorial service held for her on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 3PM at Roller McNutt-Funeral home, 650 Central Landing Blvd, Conway, AR 72032. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following recovery centers: NewHopeDealers.com, therenewalranch.org, or theharborhome.com.

Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020
