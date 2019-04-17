Helen Ann (King) Cushman (1954 - 2019)
Helen Ann Cushman, 65, of Greenbrier, AR passed away April 7, 2019 at her home. She was born February 14, 1954 to D.H. and Ruth King.

Survived by two sons, David Freyburger and Daniel Freyburger; three brothers, Glenn King, Gary King, and Tim King; one sister, Nora King Hetterick; and one grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Rosewood Cremation and Funeral in Conway, AR.

Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
