Helen Ann Cushman, 65, of Greenbrier, AR passed away April 7, 2019 at her home. She was born February 14, 1954 to D.H. and Ruth King.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Ann (King) Cushman.
Survived by two sons, David Freyburger and Daniel Freyburger; three brothers, Glenn King, Gary King, and Tim King; one sister, Nora King Hetterick; and one grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Rosewood Cremation and Funeral in Conway, AR.
Online Registration: rosewoodcremation.com
Rosewood Cremation of Morrilton
301 E. Broadway
Morrilton, AR 72110
(501) 477-2228
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019