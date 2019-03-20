Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Helen Ann Tindall spent her last precious days on earth surrounded by family, who celebrated her life into the early hours of Saturday March 16, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Mildred Hankins, husband, Audis Tindall, and her brother Carroll Hankins

Helen is survived by her children, Harold Belote (Terri), Belinda Burgess (David), Daryl Belote (Deanna), Robert Belote (Linda), and Donnie Belote (Melissa), grandchildren: Brianna Belote, Bethany Brown, Taylor Belote, Jeremy Burgess, Amy Tomlinson, Landon Belote, Bailey Powell, Braxton Belote, Lauren Hammack, Jaley Belote, Ricky Shannon, and 10 Great Grandchildren.

She will be remembered for her faithful devotion to God and family, her gardening skills, her hidden candy stash, and her caring heart. Helen spent her working years serving others as a nurse. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Greenbrier.

The Funeral Services will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00AM at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Wooster. Visitation is one hour prior to service time. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Funeral Home Roller-McNutt Funeral Home

650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

