Helen Elizabeth Neece Weir, 99, of Conway passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 at Heritage Living Center. She was born on January 3, 1921 in Lauratown in Lawrence County, Arkansas to Jewell Gordon Neece and Sarah Elizabeth Brady Neece. She lived in Hoxie, Arkansas until moving to Conway in 2003.



Helen married Clay Cleveland Weir, Jr. in 1943, who preceded her in death in 1998. They had three children. Their first child, Clay Cleveland Weir, III died in infancy. Surviving children include John H. Weir and wife, Cathie of Harrison, Arkansas and Sarah Weir Frost and husband, Jack of Conway. Grandchildren are Allen Hailey Frost of San Francisco, California and Sarah Katherine "Kate" Frost Walker and husband, Wes of Bentonville, Arkansas. Great grandchildren are Reese, Graham and Eli Walker of Bentonville.



Helen was also preceded in death by her older sister, Maxine Bracy of Conway, formerly of Hoxie.



Helen and Maxine's parents valued education. Both graduated from college and became teachers. Helen graduated from Hoxie High School and Arkansas State University with a Bachelor of Education degree. Although she taught in other communities in northeast Arkansas, she spent most of her teaching career in Hoxie where she was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Lawrence County Teachers Association and Arkansas State Teachers Association. Helen retired from teaching May 16, 1980.



After her retirement from teaching, Helen and Clay were active members of the Lawrence County Historical Society. Having taught in the Hoxie School System when it was first integrated in 1955, she was especially proud of the research and historical information that she was able to contribute to support the early efforts of First Stand, a non-profit formed to build a Civil Rights Museum in Hoxie. She was a charter member of the Hoxie "Do Nothin' Club" and was a master of "every craft in the book". Helen also did beautiful needlework including many cross-stitch pieces that are treasured by family and friends.



Helen and Clay were long-time members of Hoxie United Methodist Church where she was an active member of the Buna Cooper Guild, the Altar Guild and taught children's Sunday School classes. After moving to Conway, Helen joined First United Methodist Church and became active in the annual Missions Fair and the church's ministry at College Square.



Helen's Family would like to thank the College Square Retirement Community and its staff for many years of providing an exceptional place for her to live and the Heritage Living Center and Kindred Hospice. Special thanks also to Cynthia Tillman and Tonya Fuller.



A graveside service at Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen's honor may be made to Hoxie United Methodist Church at 318 Southwest Broad Street, Hoxie, AR 72433 or to the Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church 1610 Prince St. Conway, AR 72034.

