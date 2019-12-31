|
|
Helen J Norwine, 91, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born October 31, 1928, in Faulkner Co., AR to Floyd and Mamie Roberts. Helen was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Evonna Bradley Payne and Jessie Mae Graddy.
Helen worked for over 41 years for Southwestern Bell and she was a member of First Baptist Church of Conway.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Mark Norwine, grandchildren, Pierce Norwine, Camden Norwine and Tyler Gober, and her brother Ralph (Sandra) Roberts. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, DeEnna Runyon, Jay Runyon, Keith Gober, Rickey Martinez and many other relatives and friends that love her.
Funeral Services will be on Friday January 3, 2020 at 1:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway. Visitation will be on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home. Interment will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers donations to Renewal Ranch, 29 Lake Drive, Houston, AR 72070.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019