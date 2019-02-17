Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Marie (Crain) Hutchins. View Sign

Helen Marie Hutchins, 76, of Bee Branch, Arkansas went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at home with her family. She was a member of South Side Baptist Church and is singing with the angels today.



She was born January 25, 1942 in Bay, Arkansas to the late Jeff Hughie (Riney) and Pearl Claudine Crain. Mrs. Hutchins graduated from Central High School near Trumann where she spent her childhood in the cotton fields with her beloved Granddad, Parker Furnish. Her favorite memories of her childhood were riding the tractor, being with all of her Furnish family, and singing.



She married the love of her life, Windell Hutchins, in July 1960. Their marriage of 58 years was grounded in faith and love. Mrs. Hutchins, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, was happiest when she was with her family. She always had a song to sing, a hug to give, and a smile to share. She was "Memaw Helen" to many and opened her home and heart to anyone who wanted to be a part of her family. Her quick wit and touch of sarcasm brought laughter to the lives of many even in her final days.



She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Louise Spence, and brother-in-law, Bob Spence. She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, Windell Hutchins of the home, sons Jeff (Libby) Hutchins of Damascus and Todd (Tracy) Hutchins of Bee Branch, daughters, Cindy (Glen Stambaugh) Hutchins of Bee Branch and Jamie (Michael) Stacks of Damascus; grandchildren, Brandy Loyd, Zach Hutchins, Jeffery Todd Hutchins, Glen Stambaugh, Jr., Savannah Stacks, Stormy Stacks, and Parker Hutchins; 4 great-grandchildren; niece, Cathy (Ross) Braswell of Memphis; and a host of other family and friends.



The family would like to say a special thank you to those who provided loving care for her during the past 18 months: Dr. Rodriguez and staff at Baptist Hospital, Dr. Monica Lo at Arkansas Heart Hospital, Ozark Home Health Care, and Arkansas Hospice.



Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00pm, Saturday, January 5, 2019 at South Side Baptist Church in Damascus. Funeral service will be 2:00pm, Sunday, January 6, 2019 at South Side Baptist Church in Damascus with Brother Steve Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Mountain Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Roller-McNutt Funeral Home

650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

