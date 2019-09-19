|
Helen L. Zuber, age 91, of Conway, passed away September 16, 2019.
She was born December 1, 1927, in Little Rock, to Louis and Ruby Linsley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Muncy Zuber Jr., grandson, David Bruce DeSalvo, and six siblings.
Mrs. Zuber met her husband while attending Central High School in Little Rock. Together they owned and operated M.F. Zuber Company.
She served as a Steven's Minister at First United Methodist Church in Conway and in Pastoral Care for Memorial Hospital in North Little Rock and Conway Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by daughter, Janet Lynn DeSalvo of Conway, son, Muncy F. Zuber III and wife Pamela of Heber Springs, daughter, Carol Zuber Patty and husband David of Conway; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Thursday, September 19, at 10:00 a.m. at Griffin Leggett Rest Hills in North Little Rock.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019