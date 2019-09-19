Home

Griffin Leggett – Rest Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Park
7724 Landers Road
North Little Rock, AR 72117
(501) 835-3515
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Griffin Leggett Rest Hills
North Little Rock, AR
Helen Zuber


1927 - 2019
Helen Zuber Obituary
Helen L. Zuber, age 91, of Conway, passed away September 16, 2019.
She was born December 1, 1927, in Little Rock, to Louis and Ruby Linsley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Muncy Zuber Jr., grandson, David Bruce DeSalvo, and six siblings.
Mrs. Zuber met her husband while attending Central High School in Little Rock. Together they owned and operated M.F. Zuber Company.
She served as a Steven's Minister at First United Methodist Church in Conway and in Pastoral Care for Memorial Hospital in North Little Rock and Conway Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by daughter, Janet Lynn DeSalvo of Conway, son, Muncy F. Zuber III and wife Pamela of Heber Springs, daughter, Carol Zuber Patty and husband David of Conway; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Thursday, September 19, at 10:00 a.m. at Griffin Leggett Rest Hills in North Little Rock.
To share a memory of Mrs. Zuber with her family visit www.griffinleggettresthills.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
