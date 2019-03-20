Henry D. Neal, 52, of Conway, was called home on March 13, 2019. He was born December 6, 1966 in Fremont Nebraska to the late Clyde and Pansy Neal. Henry was a car and motorcycle enthusiast; and enjoyed tinkering with anything with a motor. He served in the Army and National Guard for over 28 years and received a Purple Heart. Henry is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Elizabeth Neal; three sons, Brandon (Amanda) Neal, Bradley Neal and Bryce (Michaela) Neal; three grandchildren, Hensley Neal, Landry Neal and Mackenzie Neal; brother, Michael Neal; two sisters, Tanya (Todd) Daniel and Teena (Jerry) Convey; and many more family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019