Henry Earl Hall
1960 - 2020
Henry Earl Hall, 59, of Damascus, was called Home on Oct. 26, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 6, 1960 in Clinton, Ark. to the late Cecil Wayne and Carolyn Rose Hall. Henry was a fixer of all things, from cars to fences to broken hearts. He was a fun and loving husband, Daddy, and Pop. Henry was an involved member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and a faithful man of God.

Henry was a master electrician and owned his business, Hall Electric, for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed working on his cattle farm and always had a project in the works in his garage. Henry always enjoyed a practical joke and kept his family and friends laughing.

Henry is survived by Terry, his wife of 39 years; his son, Branson; his daughters, Tresse (Josh) Glover, Katie (Britton) Frazier, and Alexis Hall; his daughter-in-law, Rachel Hall; his grandchildren, Mary Grace, Hudson, Ballard, Wyatt, Declan, Emma, Finley, Caroline, Olivia, Avery, Georgia, and Molly Jean; his brother, Bruce (Darlene) Hall; his sisters, Cheryl (Robert) Stewart, Vicky Earnhart, and Kelly (Jack) NeSmith; his parents-in-law Jerry and Shirley Frazier; his sister- and brother-in-law Robbie "Cissy" and Jamey Wright; and the innumerable friends and family members whose lives he impacted.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Guy, Ark., with burial following at Spires Cemetery in Damascus.

Funeral service is under the direction of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 30, 2020.
