|
|
Henry Virgil Hunt of Conway, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 in Conway, AR, at the age of 88. He was born April 29, 1931, in San Antonio, Texas. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be truly missed by those he left behind.
HE is survived by his wife, Mattie of 67 years; son, Karl Hunt of Conway; daughter-in-law, Becky Hunt of Greenwood, AR; grandchildren, Keelan Hunt and his wife, Laura of Greenwood, AR; and Kara Newcomb and her husband, Matt of Bentonville, AR; three great-grandchildren, Grady Hunt, Lyla Hunt and Aspen Newcomb. He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Lucille Hunt; brother, Gerald; and son, Kent Hunt.
Virgil served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years. He was an accomplished brick mason for 40 years. He loved traveling, camping, and going to Branson with his family. He was a devoted Christian and member of the Hwy. 65 Church of Christ in Conway.
Cremation services executed through Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway. A graveside service will be at 1:00 pm, Monday, January 6, 2020, at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020