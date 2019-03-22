Herbert Lee Tatum was born on July 19, 1929, in Mineola, Texas to Herbert and Donie Tatum. He passed away on March 20, 2019, at home in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
Herb married Dorothy (Benetz) Tatum on March 26, 1948. They were blessed with over 70 years of marriage and two sons, James Herbert (Jim) Tatum (Cindy) and Mark Tatum (Sherry). He also had two grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Most of Herb's time working was spent in banking, at Hughes Aircraft and finally as a realtor in California and Arkansas. Herb has been a faithful member of the Greenbrier church of Christ since moving to Greenbrier in 1979. He enjoyed fishing, running and building and flying radio-controlled airplanes.
Herb was preceded in death by his son, James (Jim) Tatum and three sisters, Betty Jo Tatum, Joann (Swann) Beard and Colleen (Swann) Byrd. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Tatum, son Mark Tatum and all of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Greenbrier Church of Christ with a visitation 1 hour prior with burial at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his five great-grandsons: Travis, Mark and Matthew Talbert, Luke and Daniel Tatum, Chayce Gaw and dear friend Mike Wolfe.
The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Greenbrier Church of Christ Mission Fund.
