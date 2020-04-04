|
|
Hermie "Avanelle" Merritt, 93, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed from this life on April 2, 2020. Avanelle was born February 3, 1927 to the late H. A. "Snooks" Morgan and Ruby Della Morgan of Guy, Arkansas.
Avanelle attended school at Guy Perkins only to meet her future husband, J.C. Merritt. They were married July 6, 1942 and spend almost 8 decades together in love and peace. They idolized each other until the day of her passing. Avanelle was a homemaker and she recognized God, J.C., her children and family as the most important things in life. Avanelle was a precious wife, mother, grandmother and Christian who will be missed by so many and was a member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church.
Avanelle is survived by her loving husband of 77 wonderful years, J. C. Merritt. Also surviving are her three children; daughter, Janelle Carolyn Merritt of Greenbrier, AR., son, Rodney Melton Merritt and wife, Susan, of Bradenton, FL. and son, A. Keith Merritt and his wife, Sherry of Little Rock, AR., one brother, Bobby S. Morgan and his wife, Karen, one sister, Joyce Jones and her husband, Roy, all of Guy, AR. Avanelle is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Special love and thanks to the family care givers, Barbara Jean Albright and Marie Battles, both of Guy, AR.
Due to the Coronavirus 19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or public service and the family will plan a "Celebration of Life" gathering to be held at a later date. Also due to the Coronavirus 19 pandemic, a private, immediate family only graveside service will be held. The family will be gathered at the Merritt home, #4 Merritt Drive, Greenbrier, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 4, 2020