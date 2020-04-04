Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Resources
More Obituaries for Hermie Merritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hermie "Avanelle" Merritt


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hermie "Avanelle" Merritt Obituary
Hermie "Avanelle" Merritt, 93, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed from this life on April 2, 2020. Avanelle was born February 3, 1927 to the late H. A. "Snooks" Morgan and Ruby Della Morgan of Guy, Arkansas.

Avanelle attended school at Guy Perkins only to meet her future husband, J.C. Merritt. They were married July 6, 1942 and spend almost 8 decades together in love and peace. They idolized each other until the day of her passing. Avanelle was a homemaker and she recognized God, J.C., her children and family as the most important things in life. Avanelle was a precious wife, mother, grandmother and Christian who will be missed by so many and was a member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church.

Avanelle is survived by her loving husband of 77 wonderful years, J. C. Merritt. Also surviving are her three children; daughter, Janelle Carolyn Merritt of Greenbrier, AR., son, Rodney Melton Merritt and wife, Susan, of Bradenton, FL. and son, A. Keith Merritt and his wife, Sherry of Little Rock, AR., one brother, Bobby S. Morgan and his wife, Karen, one sister, Joyce Jones and her husband, Roy, all of Guy, AR. Avanelle is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Special love and thanks to the family care givers, Barbara Jean Albright and Marie Battles, both of Guy, AR.

Due to the Coronavirus 19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or public service and the family will plan a "Celebration of Life" gathering to be held at a later date. Also due to the Coronavirus 19 pandemic, a private, immediate family only graveside service will be held. The family will be gathered at the Merritt home, #4 Merritt Drive, Greenbrier, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hermie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -