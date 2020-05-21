Homer "Larry" Brown passed away, from natural causes, on May 19, 2020, at the age of 74 years. He was born June 4, 1945 in Lavaca, Arkansas.
Survivors include his wife of almost 55 years, Wanda; his 3 daughters, Candee Tipton (Len) of Conway, Shandal Epperson (Denny) of Heber Springs, and Micah Pryor (Tyler) of Conway; his 4 grandchildren Mitchell and McKenzie Epperson and Deacon and Canaan Pryor; his brother, Stanley Brown of Little Rock; as well as many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Leona Brown, and his brother, Cary.
Larry worked for Kroger for 34 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly being "Poppy" to his grandchildren. A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, May 21 from 6 to 7:30 PM at Griffin-Leggett Conway Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, AR. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 22 10:00 AM at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Bruce Street, Conway, AR. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Conway Ministry Center (https://www.conwayministrycenter.org/donate) or Harbor Home (https://www.theharborhome.com/donate2.html).
Survivors include his wife of almost 55 years, Wanda; his 3 daughters, Candee Tipton (Len) of Conway, Shandal Epperson (Denny) of Heber Springs, and Micah Pryor (Tyler) of Conway; his 4 grandchildren Mitchell and McKenzie Epperson and Deacon and Canaan Pryor; his brother, Stanley Brown of Little Rock; as well as many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Leona Brown, and his brother, Cary.
Larry worked for Kroger for 34 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly being "Poppy" to his grandchildren. A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, May 21 from 6 to 7:30 PM at Griffin-Leggett Conway Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, AR. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 22 10:00 AM at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Bruce Street, Conway, AR. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Conway Ministry Center (https://www.conwayministrycenter.org/donate) or Harbor Home (https://www.theharborhome.com/donate2.html).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 21, 2020.