Horace Merrill "H.M." Noggle

Horace Merrill "H.M." Noggle Obituary
Horace Merrill "H.M" Noggle, 78, of Conway, went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born April 27, 1941 in Mt. Vernon to the late Horace Fredrick and Georgia Lorene Noggle. Merrill graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1958. He was a member of East Side Baptist Church in Conway. Merrill retired from the Conway Police Dept. as a Lieutenant after 20 years. He enjoyed fishing and traveling; having been to all the states but two. Merrill was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kay Ewing.

Merrill is survived by sons, Lewis Merrill Noggle of Conway, David Scott Noggle (Deborah) of Vilonia, step-son, Robbie Phillips of Conway, daughter, Kimberly D. Cook of Fayetteville, three grandchildren, Lewis Wayne Noggle, Spencer Brandon Noggle, Zoe Nix, two great grandchildren, Justin Wayne Noggle and Kaylee Montana Noggle both of Clarksville, sister, Brenda Sawyer of Conway, brother, Kellar Noggle (Shirrell) of El Paso, AR, niece, Halley Ewing, five nephews, Randy, Kerry and Casey Noggle, Kurt Sawyer and Sam Ewing and many more family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00PM at Roller McNutt with Burial following at St. Mary's Cemetery in Rosebud, AR.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020
