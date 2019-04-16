Howard L. Hairston, 76, of Mayflower AR, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born February 16, 1943 in Conway, AR to the late Almos and Oleta Turner Hairston. Howard was preceded in death by brother, Theo Hairston; sister, Virginia Ledbetter; his parents; and his dog, Red.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over 52 years, Betty Hairston; son, Stacy Hairston; daughters, Paula Jones and Ammie (Allen) Thompson; grandchildren, Kory (River) Jones, Ashlyn Hairston, Jonathon Thompson, Anna Thompson, Lauren Thompson and Aaron Hendrickson; great-grandson, Stetson Jones; brothers, Cecil (Doris) Hairston and Dwight (Suzanne) Hairston; sisters, Juanita (Don) Taylor, Evelyn Hairston and Jane Hairston; and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial Services will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019