Howard Lee Wheeler, 74, of Mayflower, passed away Wednesday, December 4,
2019. He was born June 21, 1945 in North Little Rock, Arkansas to the late
Audie Lee Wheeler and Georgia Mae Ward. Howard served in the United States
Air Force and later worked for the United Postal Service as a letter
carrier; he was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Mayflower and
has been on several foreign mission trips. Howard was a big Razorback fan
and enjoyed camping as well.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ruth Ann Wheeler; one son,
Christopher Allen Wheeler (Robin) of Conway; grandchildren, Sierra
Ainsworth, Ava Robison; great- grandchildren, Makila Johnson, Bayley Hirby;
several nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Gregory Wayne Wheeler;
siblings, Bobby Wheeler, Barbara Furman.
Pall Bearers are, Alex Sellers, Bob Makara, Jimmy New, Dave Tresize, Harry
Hays, Shawn French.
Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. with services following at 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Mayflower with
Brother Chris Satterwhite officiating. Burial will follow at the Mayflower
Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service. To sign Howard's Book of
Memories, please go to www.clintonfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019