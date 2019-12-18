|
Hugh Marion Hardin, 80, of Conway, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born August 9, 1939 in Happy Hollow, Arkansas to the late Dewey N. and Nola Smith Hardin. Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Becky Kelley and loving wife of 55 years, Betty Merle Hardin.
He is survived by three daughters, Michelle Koone (David) , Maynette Stroud (Tim) and Metrecce Kordsmeier (Randy) all of Conway, five grandchildren, Kayla Harrod (Carl), Owen Koone (Jenna), Hayden Kordsmeier (Ashley), Alex Stroud (Megan) and Emma Kordsmeier; two great grandchildren, Grant Pruitt and Jansen Koone, siblings, Janell Coker (Larry), Keith Hardin, Robert Hardin (Diane) and Larry Hardin (Melynda) all of Conway, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will begin Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Funeral Home with Burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Paragould Children's Homes Inc. at 5515 Walcott Road in Paragould, AR 72450 or Parkinson.org.
The family would like to give a Special Thank you to Kindred Hospice, Sarah Heifner, Tomika Hampton, and Melissa Hight from Hight House for their care.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019