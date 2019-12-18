Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Hardin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Marion Hardin


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hugh Marion Hardin Obituary
Hugh Marion Hardin, 80, of Conway, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born August 9, 1939 in Happy Hollow, Arkansas to the late Dewey N. and Nola Smith Hardin. Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Becky Kelley and loving wife of 55 years, Betty Merle Hardin.

He is survived by three daughters, Michelle Koone (David) , Maynette Stroud (Tim) and Metrecce Kordsmeier (Randy) all of Conway, five grandchildren, Kayla Harrod (Carl), Owen Koone (Jenna), Hayden Kordsmeier (Ashley), Alex Stroud (Megan) and Emma Kordsmeier; two great grandchildren, Grant Pruitt and Jansen Koone, siblings, Janell Coker (Larry), Keith Hardin, Robert Hardin (Diane) and Larry Hardin (Melynda) all of Conway, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will begin Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Funeral Home with Burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Paragould Children's Homes Inc. at 5515 Walcott Road in Paragould, AR 72450 or Parkinson.org.

The family would like to give a Special Thank you to Kindred Hospice, Sarah Heifner, Tomika Hampton, and Melissa Hight from Hight House for their care.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -