Ida Rose Harvey Dockery (1932-2020)
On December 7, 1932, a daughter, Ida Rose was born in Conway, Arkansas. to Eldridge Harvey and Mary Henrietta Bunting Harvey. She was the third eldest child. She entered eternity, Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Ida Rose was raised in Conway, Arkansas. She attended the former Caney Elementary School and graduated from Pine Street High School in Conway.
She was a 1955 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (formerly Arkansas A.M.& N. College), earning a Bachelor of Science degree.
Ida Rose moved to Kansas City, Missouri, in May, 1955. There she met and married William Dockery, Sr., on October 30, 1955. To this union two children were born: Rosemary Florence and William, Jr., (aka "Little Bill").
Ida Rose graduated from the former Kansas City General Hospital School of Nursing in 1963, earning a license as a Registered Nurse. She initially worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Kansas City, MO. She then worked as a school nurse with the Kansas City, Missouri, School District until her retirement.
She united with Shawnee Primitive Baptist Church in March, 1983, and remained an active member until her passing. At Shawnee, she loved singing hymns, assisting communion preparation, and serving others.
Later in life she moved to Kansas City, Kansas, to be near her daughter, Rosemary. She joined the Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church Kansas City, Kansas. Ida Rose was involved in the "Watch Care" organization of Oak Ridge, greeting members as they came for the Sunday worship service.
Ida Rose was a member of Missouri Nurses Association, American School Health Association, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Kansas City School Health Club, 39th & Euclid Street Block Club, the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City, and the Arkansas A.M.&N. Alumni Association. Ida Rose was also a lifetime member of the Johnson County Kansas NAACP.
Ida Rose generously donated her time as a volunteer in her community. She volunteered three days a week at The Greater K.C. Heart Association and three hours a week at the Palestine Senior Activity Center. She also volunteered with an organization indexing names of Funeral Homes Records and Cemetery Records to be used as research.
Ida Rose a member of the 3900 Euclid Block Club, Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council, and the Kansas City Beautification and Crime Committees.
Ida Rose enjoyed spending time doing jigsaw puzzles, exercising, Bible reading and visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Ida Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Eldridge Harvey, her husband William Dockery Sr., her brothers: Odis Harvey, Elroy Harvey, Ed Gean Harvey and Samuel Harvey.
She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Rosemary Florence Maltbia (Hansel, Jr.) of Kansas City, Kansas; one son, William Dockery, Jr., (Deborah) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma;
five grandchildren, Denia Reid (Collin) of Dallas, Texas; Hansel Maltbia III (Kimberly) and Sharome Maltbia of Kansas City, Kansas; LaTeshia Dockery and Trevor Dockery of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two great-grandchildren, De'Lyana Maliyah Maltbia and Hansel Maltbia, IV, both of Kansas City, Kansas.
Ida Rose is also survived by six brothers, James Harvey (Louvenia) of Paramount, California; Joseph Harvey of Los Angeles, California; Thomas Harvey of Kansas City, Missouri; Charles Harvey of Raytown, Missouri; Arthur Ray Harvey (Loretta) of Conway, Arkansas; Father Warren Harvey of Little Rock, Arkansas;
three sisters, Rutha Mae Williams of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Shirley Fuller of Conway, Arkansas; Patie Barnes of Austin Texas.
Ida Rose is also survived by a special friend, Florence Odom Weathersby, a sorority sister and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all over the United States.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a private funeral service was held at:
Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc.
1520 North 5th Street
Kansas City, KS 66101
A Memorial Service is planned for a later date.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 25, 2020