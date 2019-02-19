Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irice Yuvonne (Bishop) Sipes. View Sign

Irice Yuvonne Sipes, 77 of Conway, Arkansas entered into her eternal rest on January 31, 2019. She was born in Vilonia, Arkansas on February 8, 1941 to the late Doyle and Flossie Edwards Bishop. Irice was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her brother Danny Bishop.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jerry Sipes; son, Michael Sipes (Rhonda), of Conway; daughter, Connie Ballard (Bo), of Conway; brothers, Darrell Bishop (Charlotte), of Sherwood, Bud Bishop (Lowetta), of North Little Rock, sister-in-law, Jackie Bishop, of El Paso, and Jimmy Bishop (Brenda), of Conway; sister, Carol Hambrick (Bill), of Conway; and 6 grandchildren, Brooke, Austin, Madison, Hope, Jessica and Peyton.



Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church, 1018 Salem Rd., Conway, AR 72034, with visitation from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. prior to service. There will be a potluck following services at the church.



In lieu of flowers memorials/donations may be made to the Food Pantry at SUMC.



