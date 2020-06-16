Iris June (Henderson) Lewis Vaughan
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Iris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iris June (Henderson) Lewis Vaughan, 83, of Mayflower, AR, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born November 19, 1936, in Hot Springs, AR, to the late Roy and Bonnie (McCann) Henderson. June was also preceded in death by her husband, Willis G. Vaughan and her sister, Royce Paul.
June was of the Baptist faith. She devoted her life to the Lord and her family. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading and working puzzles. Most of all she loved cooking for her family. June was loved very much by her friends and family, who will dearly miss her.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; sons, Michael Lewis (Denise) of Florida, and Jim Lewis (Hope) of Mayflower; daughter, Becky Atkins (Mark) of Mayflower; grandchildren, Jamie Berry (Amy), Josh Berry, Jody Berry (Micah), Jace Lewis (Serena), and Kristy Lewis; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2:00pm, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with visitation one hour prior, interment to follow at Mayflower Cemetery.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved