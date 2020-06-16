Iris June (Henderson) Lewis Vaughan, 83, of Mayflower, AR, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born November 19, 1936, in Hot Springs, AR, to the late Roy and Bonnie (McCann) Henderson. June was also preceded in death by her husband, Willis G. Vaughan and her sister, Royce Paul.
June was of the Baptist faith. She devoted her life to the Lord and her family. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading and working puzzles. Most of all she loved cooking for her family. June was loved very much by her friends and family, who will dearly miss her.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; sons, Michael Lewis (Denise) of Florida, and Jim Lewis (Hope) of Mayflower; daughter, Becky Atkins (Mark) of Mayflower; grandchildren, Jamie Berry (Amy), Josh Berry, Jody Berry (Micah), Jace Lewis (Serena), and Kristy Lewis; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2:00pm, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with visitation one hour prior, interment to follow at Mayflower Cemetery.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 16, 2020.