J. Sue Ratliff
1929 - 2020
J. Sue Ratliff, 90, went to be with the Lord on May 12, 2020. She was born on May 16, 1929, in Strawberry, Arkansas, to the late Frank Kenneth and Verna (Milligan) Willmuth.
Sue is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, John W. Ratliff; sisters, Pauline Howard, Brenda Moore and Mary Wanda Williams; brother, Murphy Willmuth; and brothers-in-law, Bob Moore and Clemon Williams.
Sue is survived by her children, Dan Ratliff (Sherry) of Mayflower and Mark Ratliff (Melissa) of Maumelle; grandchildren, Natalie Rawls (Chad) of Conway, Stephanie Johnston (Steve) of Bentonville, Blake Ratliff (Anna) of Bryant and Katelyn Digby (Beau) of Alexander; great-grandchildren, Audrey Rawls, Collier Rawls, Kale Johnston, Cameron Johnston, Sutton Ratliff and Ellis Ratliff; her brothers, F. K. Willmuth (Nina) and Charles Willmuth (Colleen); sister-in-Law, Carolyn Willmuth, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Sue was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed making her home a place for family and friends to gather. She was a long- time member of First Baptist Church in Conway.
The family would like to offer their gratitude and thanks to Eli Jackson, P.A., and all the nurses and staff at Superior Health and Rehab in Conway.
The family will have a private graveside service at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
