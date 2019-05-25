Jack Dan Mace, 71, of Conway, AR passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1948 in York, Nebraska to Richard and Sylvia Mace. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Meta Burgess.
Jack was a graduate of Conway High School. He married Janet (Burks) Mace on August 22, 1969 in Vilonia, Arkansas. Jack was an ASE Certified Mechanic, master gardener, ordained deacon at Sunny Gap Baptist Church, and served as chief with the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years. Jack built and operated Maces Garage in Conway, AR from 1976 until his retirement. He always enjoyed gardening, canning, hunting, playing dominoes, and spending tons of time with his grandchildren and family.
Jack is survived by his wife, Janet Mace; children, Shelley (Russell) Henderson, Todd (Melanie) Mace, and Jeff (Amber) Mace; grandchildren, Miranda, Chandler, Hayden, Ricky, Mitchell, Raydyn, Ian, and Paisley; siblings, Pam Smith, Robert (Kathy) Mace, and Marie Owens; and numerous friends and loved ones.
Jack generously donated his body to science for medical research. A celebration of Jack's life will take place at Sunny Gap Church on June 9, 2019 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 25, 2019