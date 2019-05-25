Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Dan Mace. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Sunny Gap Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Dan Mace, 71, of Conway, AR passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1948 in York, Nebraska to Richard and Sylvia Mace. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Meta Burgess.



Jack was a graduate of Conway High School. He married Janet (Burks) Mace on August 22, 1969 in Vilonia, Arkansas. Jack was an ASE Certified Mechanic, master gardener, ordained deacon at Sunny Gap Baptist Church, and served as chief with the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years. Jack built and operated Maces Garage in Conway, AR from 1976 until his retirement. He always enjoyed gardening, canning, hunting, playing dominoes, and spending tons of time with his grandchildren and family.



Jack is survived by his wife, Janet Mace; children, Shelley (Russell) Henderson, Todd (Melanie) Mace, and Jeff (Amber) Mace; grandchildren, Miranda, Chandler, Hayden, Ricky, Mitchell, Raydyn, Ian, and Paisley; siblings, Pam



Jack generously donated his body to science for medical research. A celebration of Jack's life will take place at Sunny Gap Church on June 9, 2019 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Jack Dan Mace, 71, of Conway, AR passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1948 in York, Nebraska to Richard and Sylvia Mace. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Meta Burgess.Jack was a graduate of Conway High School. He married Janet (Burks) Mace on August 22, 1969 in Vilonia, Arkansas. Jack was an ASE Certified Mechanic, master gardener, ordained deacon at Sunny Gap Baptist Church, and served as chief with the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years. Jack built and operated Maces Garage in Conway, AR from 1976 until his retirement. He always enjoyed gardening, canning, hunting, playing dominoes, and spending tons of time with his grandchildren and family.Jack is survived by his wife, Janet Mace; children, Shelley (Russell) Henderson, Todd (Melanie) Mace, and Jeff (Amber) Mace; grandchildren, Miranda, Chandler, Hayden, Ricky, Mitchell, Raydyn, Ian, and Paisley; siblings, Pam Smith , Robert (Kathy) Mace, and Marie Owens; and numerous friends and loved ones.Jack generously donated his body to science for medical research. A celebration of Jack's life will take place at Sunny Gap Church on June 9, 2019 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close