Jack Murray Henderson passed away on December 30, 2019, at the age of 86. Jack was born June 28, 1933, in Dewitt, Arkansas. He was the son of Murray and Pollye Trimble Henderson.
Jack was a graduate of University of Arkansas at Monticello. Jack and his family moved to Conway in 1962 as a State Farm Insurance Agent. He was in business in Conway for 38 years and during his career he was recognized as one of the top State Farm Agents in the nation. He served on the boards of numerous organizations including Boy Scouts of America and Gideons International. Jack was an avid outdoorsman and loved being at the family's Ozark Mountain getaway cabin.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joanne Knowles Henderson; sons Jim (Linda), Roe (Missy), and daughter Amanda Henley (Richard); six grandchildren, John Mark Henderson (Jenni), Haley Lowery (Daniel), Hannah O' Meara (Kirby), Will Henley (Mattie), Katie Jo Henley, and Caroline Henley; three great-children, Holt, Evie and Griffin Jack Lowery; two brothers, Jerry and Larry Henderson and a sister Jane Colquitt (deceased).
A Celebration of Jack's life will be held at 2:00pm, January 3, 2020, at Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway, Arkansas. Family Visitation will be 12:00pm to 2:00pm, prior to the service at Woodland Heights. Interment will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
Memorials may be made to; Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington D.C., 20090-7251 or Gideons.org.
