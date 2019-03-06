Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jackie Lowell Dillion, 82, died March 3, 2019 at his home in Conway AR. He was born June 20, 1936 in DeWitt, AR to the late Robert and Audrey Bell Dillion.



He was a graduate of DeWitt High School, class of 1954 and Henderson State Teachers College class of 1962.



Jackie was a Member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway. After graduating from DeWitt High School, he served 4 years in the United States Air Force. Memories of his years as a DeWitt Dragon took him to Henderson to prepare for a coaching career. He coached football and track at several Arkansas high schools: Bauxite, Oak Grove, North Little Rock, Gravette, and Little Rock Mills. His love of the sport, respect for his athletes, expectation of their best on and off the field, made a positive difference in the lives of many students.



After coaching, his business ventures were in mobile home manufacturing, Noel MO, insurance agent in LA and AR; owner of Conway Courier and commercial properties in Conway.



Jackie is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sloan Dillion, of 58 years, son, Michael Lowell Dillion, Conway, sister, Carolyn Butts, Cabot, brothers, Dwain and Larry Dillion, DeWitt and Roger Dillion of Searcy.



Funeral service is 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9th at Forks LaGrue Missionary Baptist Church in DeWitt, with burial following at Forks LaGrue Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway.



Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, 401 S. Monroe St., Little Rock, AR 72205. Online guestbook at



650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

