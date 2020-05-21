James "Lyndal" Allison, 84, of Greenbrier, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home. The son of Theron Claude Allison and Sadie Elmira (Cotton) Allison, he was born November 30, 1935 in Hector. He married Anna Catherine Welcher on January 18, 1958 in Russellville. He was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Greenbrier and he worked in construction as a glazer.
Lyndal was a loving husband, father, and granddad. He enjoyed working in his garden and any project that allowed him to build or improve his outdoor surroundings. He enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors and was always willing to lend a hand when he could. He loved having his family around him and enjoyed working on his family genealogy.
Lyndal was the last surviving child of his parents, and was preceded in death by his father, Theron Claude Allison, mother, Sadie Elmira Allison, brothers Voris Allison, Paul Allison, and Benjamin Allison. Sisters Velma Allison, Irene Reed, Floy Allison, and Flora Henderson.
He is survived by a loving wife of 62 years, Anna (Nana) Allison of Greenbrier AR, son Victor Allison (Pam) of Russellville AR, daughter Nancy Davis (Cary) of Greenbrier AR, son Greg Allison of Conway AR, and daughter Karen Primm (Jeff) of Greenwood Ar. Grandchildren, Star Lane, Dustin Langford, Aaron Allison, Casi Runnells, Jordan Primm, Kaleigh Zopolos, Megan Ertle, and Allison Primm and 16 great grandchildren. Sisters-in-law, Ruth Turnbow and Hettie Rachel of Russellville AR, and Brother-in-law Robert Welcher (Phyliss) of Mooresville NC, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
Lyndal will be laid to rest following a private graveside service on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Rock Springs Cemetery in Hector by Humphrey Funeral Service. Dr. Martin Jameson will officiate. Pallbearers are Dustin Langford, Aaron Allison, Jordan Primm, Seth Allison, David Lane, Matt Runnells, Nick Zopolos, and Heath Ertle. Internet obituary and on-line guest book are available at www.humphreyfuneral.com.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 21, 2020.