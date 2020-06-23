James Andrew Wade
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Andrew Wade, 69, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Thursday June 18, 2020. He was born July 17, 1950 in St. Charles, Arkansas to Tommy and Mary Wade. James was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Wade, sister-in-law, Pat Wade and his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over 38 years, Carolyn Wade, sons, Bradley Huey, Paul (Beverly) Wade and Andy (Angie) Monkhearn, grandchildren, Bo Allen Huey, Audrey Bell Huey, Brady Love Huey, Meagan Brown, J. P. Wade, Ana Grace Wade, Macie and Mason Monkhearn, brothers, Tommy Wade and David (Mary) Wade, sister, Marilyn (Dean) Brown and his 4 legged side kick, Kio. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Karla Huey and many other friends and relatives that love him.
A Visitation will be held at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.


Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved