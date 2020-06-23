James Andrew Wade, 69, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Thursday June 18, 2020. He was born July 17, 1950 in St. Charles, Arkansas to Tommy and Mary Wade. James was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Wade, sister-in-law, Pat Wade and his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over 38 years, Carolyn Wade, sons, Bradley Huey, Paul (Beverly) Wade and Andy (Angie) Monkhearn, grandchildren, Bo Allen Huey, Audrey Bell Huey, Brady Love Huey, Meagan Brown, J. P. Wade, Ana Grace Wade, Macie and Mason Monkhearn, brothers, Tommy Wade and David (Mary) Wade, sister, Marilyn (Dean) Brown and his 4 legged side kick, Kio. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Karla Huey and many other friends and relatives that love him.
A Visitation will be held at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.