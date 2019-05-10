Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Barnes. View Sign Service Information Pinecrest Memorial Park 7401 HIGHWAY 5 N Alexander , AR 72002 (501)-847-0265 Send Flowers Obituary

James Barnes passed away April 27, 2019 in Conway Arkansas where he resided for the last 30 years. James was born on October 21, 1939 in Ft. Worth, Tx to Esta Lee Green and Harry Lee Barnes who preceded him in death, as well as his sister, Betty Howard. James had many friends both in Texas and Arkansas A.A. groups. He parted this earthly world with 40 plus years sobriety and mentored to many others. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He was also a square dancer with his partner Rena Sue Cole who preceded him to meet our Lord and Savior. He served 8 years as an Army Reservist.



He is survived by his son, Chris Barnes and wife Carolina; daughter, Tammy Trott; ex-wife and dear friend, Evelyn Barnes; his daughter-in-law, Jane Barnes; his beloved grandchildren, Jesse Barnes, Paige Marsh, and Gordon "Trey" Trott; his two great-grandchildren, Ally and Beaux Marsh; and his niece and nephew, Rhonda Howard and Jim Howard.



The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff members at Heritage Living Center where Mr. Barnes resided the last five years for their love and care. The family also thanks Kindred Hospice staff for their love and care. The family would also send a huge thank you to Tom Day of Conway for his unfailing love, support and care for James but most all of being a true friend to James.



Mr. Barnes will not have a celebration of life at this time.



To sign the online guestbook go to James Barnes passed away April 27, 2019 in Conway Arkansas where he resided for the last 30 years. James was born on October 21, 1939 in Ft. Worth, Tx to Esta Lee Green and Harry Lee Barnes who preceded him in death, as well as his sister, Betty Howard. James had many friends both in Texas and Arkansas A.A. groups. He parted this earthly world with 40 plus years sobriety and mentored to many others. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He was also a square dancer with his partner Rena Sue Cole who preceded him to meet our Lord and Savior. He served 8 years as an Army Reservist.He is survived by his son, Chris Barnes and wife Carolina; daughter, Tammy Trott; ex-wife and dear friend, Evelyn Barnes; his daughter-in-law, Jane Barnes; his beloved grandchildren, Jesse Barnes, Paige Marsh, and Gordon "Trey" Trott; his two great-grandchildren, Ally and Beaux Marsh; and his niece and nephew, Rhonda Howard and Jim Howard.The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff members at Heritage Living Center where Mr. Barnes resided the last five years for their love and care. The family also thanks Kindred Hospice staff for their love and care. The family would also send a huge thank you to Tom Day of Conway for his unfailing love, support and care for James but most all of being a true friend to James.Mr. Barnes will not have a celebration of life at this time.To sign the online guestbook go to www.pinecrestmemorialpark.com. Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close