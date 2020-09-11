1/1
James E Williams
1957 - 2020
James E. Williams (a.k.a Chuck, Chucky or Woodchuck) of Mayflower left this earth on September 9, 2020. Chuck was born February 12, 1957 to Buford and Wanda Lee Williams and resided in Mayflower, AR all of his life. Chuck is preceded in death by both parents, sister Brenda "Susie" Taylor and brother Jimmy "Jimbo" Williams.


Those who knew Chuck were truly blessed and were the lucky recipients of his big warm smile, larger than life personality, great sense of humor and a helping hand if ever in need. He spent most of his adult life serving as a law enforcement officer for Mayflower, Faulkner County and the Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He also served in the Army Reserves for four years. Because he loved nothing more than helping others, one of the hardest times in Chuck's life was retiring early due to his health. He was honored to wear a badge and took pride in his service whatever the capacity and it was a huge part of who he was.


Chuck's greatest legacy is his family. As a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother (in-law), uncle and friend, he leaves us with warm memories, funny stories and a lasting example of what it is to unconditionally love and support others.


He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Williams, son Cody (Taylor) and grandson Cade, all of Mayflower; His baby sister and brother, Kathy Ingram and Johnny (Teresa) Williams; brothers by marriage, Randy Jones and Terry (Tammy) Jones, and lots of nieces and nephews who adored their "Uncle Chuck".


During the last 3 years of his life, he was cared for at Greystone Rehab and Nursing Home in Cabot, AR. The nurses, CNAs and other staff took amazing care of him and his family is eternally grateful.

Funeral Service will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will begin one hour prior at 1:00PM. Burial will follow at Mayflower Cemetery.

Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
