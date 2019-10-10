|
James Earl Ulry, 87, of Greenbrier, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Earl was born June 6, 1932 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Alfred James Ulry in DeValls Bluff, AR.
Earl resided in Pine Bluff for most of his life and worked for International Paper as a crane operator. He moved to Greenbrier in the early 2000's with his precious wife, Doris Earlene Ulry. They were married for 47 years before she passed away in 2002.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred James Ulry and Orphie Mae Hendricks Ulry, his wife, Doris, his infant son, Donny Ray Ulry, and his brothers, Elmer L. Ulry and Henry A. Ulry.
In 2003, Earl met Rosemary Wilcox and they decided to share their remaining years together and were wonderful companions for each other. They married on November 14, 2003. They were a blessing to each other after having suffered the loss of both of their spouses. They enjoyed farming, eating out, slipping off to Tunica occasionally, and he loved being Rosemary's husband.
Earl is survived by his present wife, Martha Rosemary Wilcox Ulry, her children and his bonus family, Mary Jane Fulmer (Tommy) and Freddie Mark Wilcox (Trish), Grands; Cody Fulmer (Sara), Lana Moix (Matthew), and Katie Hussman (Michael), Great Grands; Levi, Dani, Ryder, Beau, and Andi Rose. Earl was a member of LifeSong Baptist Church and served in the Korean War in the 1950's.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm Thursday, October 10th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral service will be held at 10am Friday at LifeSong Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Arkansas. Alzark.org., 201 Markham Center Dr., Little Rock, AR 72205. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes/greenbrier
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019