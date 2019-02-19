Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James H Clark. View Sign

James H. Clark, 88, of Conway, went to be with the Lord, February 15, 2019. He was born December 25, 1930 in Cleveland, Arkansas to the late William and Edna Clark.



James is survived by his wife of 55 years, Irene Slayden Clark; sons, Jimmy Clark (Kelli) of Clarksville & Kenny Clark (Leslea) of Conway; sister, Elizabeth Carmichael (Jack) of Rogers; grandchildren, Dax, Cole, Kyle, and Brody.



James was proceeded in death by his parents; and brothers, Bill Clark & Bob Clark.



At age 22, James accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at First Baptist Church in Conway. He taught various Sunday school classes and served as a deacon at both FBC and Second Baptist Church in Conway. James is currently a member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church. James said "God has given me a long and great life. I am grateful for both the length and quality". I am especially thankful for my wife Irene who God sent to me at a time of my greatest need and for the children she gave me.



James graduated from Conway High School; he then went on to get both his B.S.E and M.S.E from Arkansas State Teachers College. He also attended the University of Arkansas for his Education Specialist Degree. He worked and retired after 42 years in Public Education with 33 of those years at Conway Public Schools. He served as a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent. James also served in the Arkansas National Guard for 22 years.



A visitation was held Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4:00-5:00PM at Woodland Heights Baptist Church. Memorial Service will follow at 5:00PM at the Church with Bro. Jim Sanders officiating.



650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

