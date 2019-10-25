|
James Harold Kirkemier, 85, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born September 14, 1934 in Devalls Bluff, AR to James and Mabel Kirkemier.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Florence Kirkemier, his children, Michael Holowach, John Holowach, Charles Holowach, Christine Demmitt and Karen Erdley, his grandchildren, Jimi Demmitt, John Demmitt, Jennifer Manley-Stanley, Larry Gile, David Holowach, Roger Holowach and Christine Woodard, great-grandchildren, Christopher Stanley, Ian Stanley, Tabitha Stanley, Isabelle Stanley and Marissa Holowach. He is also survived by many other friends and relatives.
Graveside services will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at Baxter Memorial Garden, in Mt. Home, AR at 1:00PM.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019