James "Jim" Hiram Bradley, 79, of Shirley, AR passed from this life, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Ozark Medical Center. He was born at home on November 20, 1939 in the Pleasant Valley Community near Shirley, Arkansas. Jim was the fifth child of the twelve children born to the late Rush and Anna (Chambers) Bradley.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Kenneth Bradley, Willie Bradley, Dorothy Nelson, and youngest brother, Toby Bradley.
Jim was kind, fun loving, honest, a good brother and neighbor. When you would see Jim, the first thing you'd notice was his big friendly smile and those deep dimples. His love for fishing and hunting was undeniable. He loved to garden, and in the family, he was known for tall tomato bushes and his large red ripe tomatoes that he liked to share with family, neighbors and friends. Jim was retired from Arkansas Electric Co-Operative.
Left to cherish his memory are siblings; Bob (Betty) Bradley, Jerry (Mary Lea) Bradley, Betty (Jimmy) Shull all of Shirley, AR, Linda (Tom) Baker of Conway, AR, Frankie (Buck) Treece and Gary (Becky) Bradley of Clinton, AR and Judy Moody of Greenbrier, AR, brother-in-law, Richard Nelson of Caseyville, IL, several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
Jim leaves behind a legacy of kindness, hospitality and a gentle spirit.
Visitation is 6:00PM – 8:00PM, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral Service is 10:00AM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Eglantine Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Bradford Cemetery.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019