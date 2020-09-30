James "Jim" Eldon Powell, 88, of Little Rock, Arkansas passed away on September 27, 2020. He graduated from Quitman High School in 1950 and entered the United State Navy, he was a Korean War Veteran. Jim was retired from Mercury Motors as a truck driver, he was a co-owner of CDL Driving School, and worked for Bishop-Crites Funeral Home for several years until he was 80 years old. Jim was a member of Springhill Baptist for 10 years and was a long-time member of Antioch Baptist Church in Little Rock.
Graveside service will be at 12:00pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery, with Brother Bob Slagley officiating. A gathering will follow after at Stagecoach Village Club House.
Memorials can be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 5300 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock, Arkansas 72204.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com