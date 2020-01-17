|
James Neal Wood of Conway, aged 75, passed peacefully from this life into the glory of heaven on January 14, 2020 after many years of overcoming numerous medical challenges. Neal was born in Conway AR on June 7, 1944 to the late Jim Wood and Joy Irby Wood. He grew up all over the United States and spent several years on an Indian Reservation in Poplar Montana, where he graduated from High School. Neal served in Vietnam as a member of the Army Psychological Warfare Unit, then returned to Conway and graduated from SCA (now UCA) with a Bachelor's degree in Special Education. Neal was a man of many talents and abilities; he was a Pee Wee Football coach, a girls softball coach, a great softball pitcher in his day, member and President of Conway Community Arts Association and actor in numerous CCAA productions as well as a few television ads, a prolific writer and member of the Conway Writers Group, and an avid golfer who was proud to have made a hole-in-one in 2015. He was a KCON radio disc jockey, co-owner of Lawrence Landing Boat Dock, a substitute Conway high school teacher, worked for the CCEPP program at UCA, and was a U.S. Postal Service rural route mail carrier where every Christmas Eve he dressed as Santa with bells on his jeep and passed out candy canes to all the children on his route along with their packages. He also served as Program Coordinator for Hazard Mitigation at the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management. Neal was a jack-of-all-trades with a one of a kind personality, quick, razor sharp wit and almost photographic memory, an incredible storehouse of trivia knowledge, and particularly unparalleled at music trivia, and lifelong aviation enthusiast and expert in aviation history who loved to fly, earned his pilot's license in record time, and could tell a plane by the sound of its engine. He served as music director for a time at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was a member and President of First Baptist Church Life Group 10. Neal is survived by Deby Riggs Wood, his wife of 43 years, and three children; daughters Krissie Talley of Nashville AR and Kerry Wood James of Maumelle AR, and son TJ Wood of Conway AR, 8 beloved grandchildren, sons-in-law Eley Talley and Nathan James, sister and brother-in-law Carole and Ward Hilemon of Chuckey TN, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Steve and Janinne Riggs of Little Rock AR, brother-in-law Johnny Hudspeth of Cabot AR, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and many, many friends. He was loved by all and though his passing leaves quite a void in this world, we were blessed beyond measure to have known him. Neal was so very proud of his children and grandchildren, and loved being with friends and family, playing games, telling tales, making others laugh, and singing songs. There will be a time of visitation on Friday from 6-8 pm at Griffin Leggett Funeral Home in Conway AR, and a service to honor his life will be held on Saturday at 2:30 pm, also at Griffin Leggett Funeral Home, with interment following at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway. Pallbearers will be Mike Irby, Ward Hilemon, Eley Talley, Nathan James, Ken Baker, and Kenny Smith, and honorary pallbearers will be members of First Baptist Church Life Group 10 and Johnny Hudspeth, along with pallbearers in absentia Steve Smith and Les Combs. Honorariums may be made to Shriners Hospital, St Jude Hospital, or the organization of your choice.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020