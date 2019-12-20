|
|
A "One of a Kind" has left this earth and Poopsie now has her baby boy back in her arms. James Patrick Raney, age 78, a lifelong resident of Mayflower, passed away at home December 18, 2019. He was born October 1, 1941 to James "Holly" and Mary Francis "Poopsie". Jimmy was a Mayflower business man all his adult life, first at Raney's Grocery and then at Raney's Antique and Flea Market. Known by all in Mayflower, and probably neighboring cities, he loved to tell jokes and shock people with his delivery lines.
Jimmy is preceded by his parents, his sister, Ann and her husband Royce Harrell, and brother-in law, Frankie Harrell. Those left behind to celebrate his life are his sister, Janice Harrell, his three sons Mike (Leigh Ann), Tim (Jo Ann), and Pat (Lynn). He has eight grandchildren, Michael (Lindsey), Jared, Matt, Ashley (Tyler) Roberts, Darren, Josh, Jacob (Kimber), and Holly; four great grandchildren, Luke, Walker, Kinley, and Kenzie; numerous nieces, nephews, as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all his friends and family. The city of Mayflower will never be the same.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mayflower United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be at 11:00am, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Mayflower First Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior, interment to follow at Mayflower Cemetery.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019