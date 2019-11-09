Home

Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
115 S Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-2575
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roller McNutt Funeral Home
115 S Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Roller McNutt Funeral Home
115 S Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR
View Map
James Rodden


1941 - 2019
James Rodden Obituary
November 7th, 2019, James Cecil Rodden Jr., 78, peacefully passed from his earthly home to the home of his heavenly father, surrounded by family and close friends, after a long battle with a host of illnesses. James "JC" Rodden was born August 10, 1941 in Marvel, Arkansas, to James Cecil "Sonny" and Daphna Mae (Varner) Rodden. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Mary Clausen and Floyce Bennett. After graduating High School, James had a long 20-year valiant career in the US Navy, where he participated in the Vietnam War. Following his military retirement, he wore many hats from electronics, maintenance worker, farmer, cattle rancher, teacher, but his proudest was service at his church and singing in the Church choir.

He leaves behind his precious wife of almost 57 years, Cora "Sue" (Hillenburg), children, Tresa (Robert) Zulpo, of Greenbrier, James C. (Sharon) Rodden III, of Greenbrier, and Mary Taylor, grandchildren, Heather Moller of Greenbrier, Krystal (Jonathan) Jones of Greenbrier , Jessica (Clayton) Strayer of Vevay, Indiana, Daisy Corns- Rodden, Hope and James Rodden, Hannah, Ahron and Sarah Rodden, and great grands, Catori, Cody, Payton, RJ and Finley Jones, Levi and Emery Strayer, Brayden Gunner, Olivia Davenport, and Bently Johnson. He also leaves behind sisters, Barbara McNeil, Donna (Larry) Love, Sandra Ferebee, brother Jerry and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, November 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral Service will begin Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00AM at Roller McNutt with Bro. Johnny Harrington officiating. Burial will follow at Needs Creek Cemetery in Greenbrier.

The family would like to thank Bro. Johnny Harrington for his spiritual support. They also would like to thank the staff at Conway Hematology/ Oncology, Dr. Gary Bowman, and Kindred Hospice during his illness.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 9, 2019
