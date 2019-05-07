James "Jim" Vincent Moyers, Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 01, 2019 in Little Rock, Arkansas at the age of 83.
James was born on January 11, 1936 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to James Vincent and Catherine (Flannery) Moyers. Jim was retired from the United States Air Force where he served from 1952-1973 as a USAF Combat Vet. He was also a retired firefighter from the Mayflower fire department, and worked for ten years at the Sherwood Post Office as a mail carrier.
He was a lifetime member of DAV and the VFW. He was also a member of the Air Force Sergeant Association, and a member of Central Baptist Church of Conway.
He leaves behind his wife of 16 years, Sarah Moyers of the home; two sons, James E. Moyers of Colorado; Robert P. Loddy of New Mexico; two daughters, Cynthia J. Butler of Kansas and Patrica J. Morgan of Nevada. Three step children, Howard McIntyre; Sara Davis and Fay Cali; as well as several generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service with military honors is scheduled for 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, 1501 West Maryland Avenue, North Little Rock, Arkansas 72120. Bro. Don Chandler and Brother Vernon Mcgee officiating.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Vilonia Funeral Home and Cremation. 1134 Main Street Vilonia, AR 72173. Sign the online guestbook at www.viloniafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 7, 2019