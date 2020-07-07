1/1
James Wallace
1931 - 2020
James Wallace was born Nov. 20, 1931 in Union Parish, LA. and passed away July 3, 2020 in Greenbrier, AR.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Randolph and Celia Wallace, in-laws Owen and Polly Tyler, brother Paul Arthur and Derward Wallace, sister Mary Virginia King, and daughter Cathy Nelson.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beth; son, Steve Wallace and wife Joanna; Grandsons, Michael Lee and wife Adrienne; Zachary Wallace and wife Jeslyn; Granddaughters Ashley Dodge and husband David, and Kassi Nelson; Great-granddaughter Gracie Dodge; Great grandson Little David Dodge; Brothers, Hayward Wallace and wife Marilyn, Brother-in-law Tommy Tyler, nieces, nephews other family members and friends.

He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, a master mason, a Marine Corp Veteran of the Korean War and a local farmer.

Visitation will be Tuesday July 7th at Immanuel Baptist Church at 1p.m. Services will follow at 2 p.m. Interment at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 150 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.

Arrangements by Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
