Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clark Funeral Homes
312 S Wood St
Neosho, MO 64850
(417) 451-2345
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clark Funeral Homes
312 S Wood St
Neosho, MO 64850
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Bible Holiness Assembly of God Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Joe" White


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Joe" White Obituary
ames T. 'Joe' White, 89, Neosho, entered into rest on October 21, 2019 at Seneca House Nursing Home in Seneca, following an extended illness. Joe was born Jan. 26, 1930 in Conway, Arkansas, where he resided until 1990 when he moved to Neosho. While living in Conway, he owned and operated White's Fabric and Drapery and after moving to Neosho, he was a bus driver for the public schools for 13 years. He was a member of the Bible Holiness Assembly of God Church. Joe and Edna Lois (Troutman) were married on Aug. 5, 1950 in Benton County, Arkansas and she survives. Additional survivors are three children, Lorna Jo Gundaker and husband, Bill of Cabot, AR; Jerry Wynn White and wife, Vicki of Neosho and Lorraine Branham and husband, David of Neosho; two brothers, Dan White and wife, Sue of Conway, AR and Jim White and wife, Margaret of N. Little Rock, AR; ten grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Geneva and Naomi and two brothers, Lee Edward and Bill White. Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Bible Holiness Assembly of God Church, Brother Daniel Taylor and Brother J. W. Wright will officiate. Interment will follow in the Gibson Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at a time of visitation Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Clark Funeral Home, Neosho. Contributions in memory of Joe may be made to the Bible Holiness Assembly of God Building Fund, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.
Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com
Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now