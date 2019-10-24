|
ames T. 'Joe' White, 89, Neosho, entered into rest on October 21, 2019 at Seneca House Nursing Home in Seneca, following an extended illness. Joe was born Jan. 26, 1930 in Conway, Arkansas, where he resided until 1990 when he moved to Neosho. While living in Conway, he owned and operated White's Fabric and Drapery and after moving to Neosho, he was a bus driver for the public schools for 13 years. He was a member of the Bible Holiness Assembly of God Church. Joe and Edna Lois (Troutman) were married on Aug. 5, 1950 in Benton County, Arkansas and she survives. Additional survivors are three children, Lorna Jo Gundaker and husband, Bill of Cabot, AR; Jerry Wynn White and wife, Vicki of Neosho and Lorraine Branham and husband, David of Neosho; two brothers, Dan White and wife, Sue of Conway, AR and Jim White and wife, Margaret of N. Little Rock, AR; ten grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Geneva and Naomi and two brothers, Lee Edward and Bill White. Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Bible Holiness Assembly of God Church, Brother Daniel Taylor and Brother J. W. Wright will officiate. Interment will follow in the Gibson Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at a time of visitation Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Clark Funeral Home, Neosho. Contributions in memory of Joe may be made to the Bible Holiness Assembly of God Building Fund, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.
