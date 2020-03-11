|
James William "Jim" Roofener, 84, of Greenbrier, went to be with the Lord, March 9, 2020. He was born January 19, 1936, in Faye, Oklahoma to the late Henry Laython and Martha Ella Roofener. Jim retired from doing Sheet Metal after 40 years; he was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local 36. He was also a member of the Greenbrier Church of the Nazarene. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 40 years, Roberta "Bobbi" Hackett Roofener and seven brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his four sons, James Steven (Debbie) Roofener of Conway, Michael Keith (Tami) Roofener of Everton, MO, Gregory Allen Roofener of Conway, and Daniel Laython Roofener of Greenbrier, three daughters, Carolyn (Ronnie) Garrett of Greenbrier, Sandra Jeannette Case of Vacaville, CA and Ella Marlene (Mike) Cardin of Guy, 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, sisters, Ruth McCready of Tulsa, Ok, Sylvia Mattison of Hercules, CA, and Naomi McDaniel of North San Juan, CA, brothers, Al (Lexie) Roofener of Greenbrier and Wayne (Judy) Roofener of Pinole, CA.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Clifton, Dr. Shaver, Dr. Montgomery, all the Doctors and Staff at Conway Regional and Hospice Home Care for their loving care.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00PM at Greenbrier Church of the Nazarene with Burial following at Thorn Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020