James "Jim" M. Wiseman, 65, of Rabbit Ridge passed away after a long hard battle with COPD/pneumonia Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was born May 7, 1954 in Anchorage AK to the late James M. Wiseman Sr. and Ramona Miller Biggs while his mother was stationed there as staff Sargent. Jim was also preceded in death by his brother, Gerald T. Wiseman and sister, Deborah Wiseman Henson.
Jim was survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy McNamee Wiseman, daughter, Michelle Wiseman Gosser (Mike), grandson, Kenley Gosser, brother, Earl Wiseman (Sheryl) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam Conflict. He was employed as a truck driver with Marable Transports Inc. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, camping at Choctaw E-10 and canoeing on the buffalo river. He was a dairy farmer and loved being out in the fields with his tractor. Jim also enjoyed his truck driving job and had a great repour with all those he picked up milk for and his fellow truck drivers. He also loved gathering with family for barbecues and skeet shooting.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm, Sunday, October 27th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019