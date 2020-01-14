Home

Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
115 S Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-2575
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
115 S Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Lifesong Baptist Church
Greenbrier, AR
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Arkansas State Veteran's Cemetery
James Wylie Blue Obituary
Retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer, James Wylie Blue, 75, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by James Flenoy Blue (father), Veda Lavelle (Cruce) (mother), Floyd Wheeler (brother-in-law) all from Mineral Wells, Texas and Roland Lyon (brother-in-law) of Cedar Bluff, Mississippi.

JW served at numerous sea and shore duty stations but found his passion in recruiting young men and women into the United States Navy. Professional success followed him at each and every duty station.

JW is survived by his wife, Lydia, of 37 years; two sisters, Bettie June Lyon of Cedar Bluff, Mississippi and Francis Kay Wheeler of Mineral Wells, Texas.

Left to cherish his memory is daughter, Jami Elizabeth (Chad) Miller, Demetria (Buffy) Meadows, Keri Denise (Chris) Keis, and Garrett Wade Blue. His grandchildren were loved beyond measure, Taylor Reynolds (Greenbrier, Arkansas), Lane Alan Crawford (Mineral Wells, Texas), Cameron Bryce Miller (Tyler, Texas), Anna Grace Blue (Greenbrier, Arkansas), Ella Faith Blue (Greenbrier, Arkansas), Kylie Elizabeth Keis (Millsap, Texas), Ashton Bailee Miller (Mineral Wells, Texas), Kenidy Denise Keis (Millsap, Texas) and numerous nieces and nephews.

JW embraced and loved the Greenbrier community and never met a stranger. He frequented the Wagon Wheel restaurant daily and offered wisdom at the Table of Knowledge. He was a golf fanatic and worked hard to promote the game. He was very interested in young people and offered encouragement to fulfill their future dreams.


Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Arkansas. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lifesong Baptist Church in Greenbrier, Arkansas, with interment at Arkansas State Veteran's Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Lifesong Baptist Church, 56th South Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020
