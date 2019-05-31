Jamie Claire McClain, 79 of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Born December 13, 1939, in Little Rock, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late James H. Fraser and Mable Claire Fraser.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Fraser and Sister Margaret Tyler.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Carter; husband, Michael of Conway, AR; son, Roy Kirkpatrick and wife, Tami of Springdale, AR; seven grandchildren, Kirk and Haley Carter, Spencer, Tyler, Ryan, Nathan and Colt Kirkpatrick.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Pine Crest Memorial Park in Alexander, Arkansas.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 31, 2019