|
|
Jan David Ellis passed away January 1, 2020, at the age of 67. Jan was born August 26, 1952, in Camden, AR, to the late Dr. William Bruce Ellis Sr. and Nancy (Harris) Ellis. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Harris Ellis; maternal grandparents, William Miles and Texa Bama "Tex" (Porterfield) Harris; and paternal grandparents, Abner Truman "A.T." and Irma (Nichols) Ellis.
He was a graduate of Hendrix College where he met his wife, Missy. Prior to this, he attended All Saints Episcopalian School in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and graduated a two year program at Marion Military Institute in Alabama. He attended University of Central Arkansas to complete a degree in Occupational Therapy and worked at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock for 25 years.
Jan loved to fly fish and shared his passion for the sport with his children and friends. He was one of the early members of the Arkansas fly fishers. Jan remained on the board and chaired multiple committees over the years. As the education chair, he planned and participated in many learning to fly fish events as well as Healing Waters for Veterans.
If you met Jan and talked with him for even a few minutes, you became his friend. His patients also loved him as he helped them to improve their life skills with his patience, kindness, and crazy sense of humor.
He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Missy Ellis; two adult children, Patrick Ellis and Kathryn "Katy" Ellis; sisters, Nancy Carol (Ellis) Beene and her husband, Dexter, and Marianne (Ellis) Hixon and her husband, Dennis; his brothers, William Bruce Ellis, Jr. and Joseph Paul Ellis and his wife, Carolyn, and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church.
A celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Conway on Monday, January 6, 2019, at 2:00pm, with the visitation to follow starting at 3:00pm.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020