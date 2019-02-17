Janie Vivian Fullilove, 74, of Clinton, passed away February 10, 2019. She was born August 12, 1944, in Sinton, TX, to Joe and Jessie Arledge Fullilove. Janie was a volunteer at Ozark Health and the Van Buren County Museum, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Janie loved going to the Clinton football games, was an avid sports fan, and loved horseback riding.
Left to cherish Janie's memory are her nephew Joe Berry and wife Grace of Greenbrier, nieces Elizabeth Eoff and husband, Larry of Conway, Debbie Kamka of Reno, NV, and Laurie Thompson and husband, Alan of Altoona, PA; as well as her best friend, Anne Mann and other family and friends.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Robert Louis Fullilove.
Visitation was Wednesday, February 13, at 10:00 a.m. at Formosa Baptist Church. Services followed at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Billy Reece officiating. Burial will be in Culpepper Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Clinton Senior Center. Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service. To sign Janie's Book of Memories, go to www.clintonfuneralservice.com.
Clinton Funeral Service
218 Highway 65 South
Clinton, AR 72031
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019