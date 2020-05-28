Jason Andrew Simpson
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason Andrew Simpson, 41, of Conway, AR, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born November 1, 1978, in Russellville, AR, to the late Wayne and Margaret (Prunty) Simpson.  Jason was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa; brother, Robert Simpson; sister, Jennifer Simpson; step-sister, Lisa Sakevicius, and grandparents, Thomas and Thelma Simpson. 

Left to cherish his memory are his greatest blessings in life, daughter, Megan and son, Mason; loving fiancé, Katie Donohue; mother, Sue Simpson; step-brother, Daniel Fugett; step-sister, Stacie Whillock, and chosen sisters, Terri Epperson Fox and Lisa Epperson.

Jason was a 1997 Graduate of Conway High School and a 1999 Graduate of Nashville Auto Body Diesel School. He was an independent contractor and enjoyed doing home renovation.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 1:00pm at the Knights of Columbus building at 514 E. Sixth St., Conway, AR.

In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted to help the family with burial and other expenses.

Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Knights of Columbus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved