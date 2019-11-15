|
Jay D. Hibbard, 88, of Conway passed away November 9, 2019. Born December 7th 1930 in Ft. Smith Arkansas to Charles and Gladys Hibbard, Jay was one of six children. He was preceded in death by his parents, four of his siblings, and his wife of 35 years, Erma.
Jay leaves behind his brother, Charles Hibbard, of California; sister, Penny Martin, of Coal Hill, Arkansas; his wife, Lue Gross, of Conway, Arkansas; his children, Markann Young (Roy), of Conway, Arkansas, Debbie Mendoza, of Downey, California, Penny Luther (Tom), of Norwalk, Californiia, Marie Mosier (Dean), of Marshall, Arkansas, Dennis Hibbard, of Conway, Arkansas, Danny Hibbard (Leigh), of Conway, Arkansas, Rick Gross of Holland, Arkansas, Dale Gross, of Higden, Arkansas, Terry Gross (Julie), of Van Buren, Arkansas, Tasha Gross Moffitt (Ben), of Monticello, Arkansas, along with 21 grandchildren and 23 great- grandchildren along with a host of friends.
Jay was a member of Harlem Park Baptist church of Conway, Arkansas.
Jay started his lifelong truck driving career at a very young age with ETMF which was later acquired by ABF retiring in the 1990's from something he truly loved – tuck driving.
Jay was born in Arkansas and spent his truck driving career living in California. Upon retirement he and most of his family relocated back to Arkansas.
Jay D Hibbard's first breath was in Arkansas 12/07/1930 and his last breath was in Arkansas 11/09/2019.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 in the chapel of Griffin Leggett Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 327-5000. with Pastor Gary Mitchell, officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. Monday until service time. To sign the online guestbook, click "Add A Memory" at: www.griffinleggettconway.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019