1/1
J.C. Merritt Jr.
1922 - 2020
J.C. Merritt, Jr., 98, of Greenbrier, AR, passed from this life Sunday, October 11, 2020, into the presence of Jesus Christ and was reunited with the "love of his life" Avanelle, who had passed on earlier this year. J.C. was born September 19, 1922, to John Clarence Merritt and Sarah Viney (May) Merritt of Greenbrier, AR.
J.C. graduated High School from Greenbrier and graduated college from the University of Arkansas. He spent several years teaching Vocational Agriculture and General Shop at Guy Perkins School. In 1959, J.C. became a real estate appraiser for the Arkansas Highway Department until his retirement in 1983.
Survivors are his three children, daughter, Janelle Carolyn Merritt of Greenbrier, AR, son, Rodney Melton Merritt and wife, Susan of Bradenton, FL, and son, A. Keith Merritt and wife, Sherry of Little Rock, AR, one brother-in-law, Bobby S. Morgan and wife, Karen, one sister-in-law, Joyce Jones and husband, Roy, all of Guy, AR. J.C. is survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
We the family owe so much to those that have served J.C. and Avanelle, without hesitation, in so many ways. Included but not limited to the following are: Don and Dana Carter, Roy and Joyce Jones, Bob and Karen Morgan, Leonard Wilburn, Brother Ed Stephenson, Janelle Merritt, Paul Woodrum, and Larry and Shirley Merritt. Our apologies go out to those whose names may have been omitted in our time of grief.
Special love and thanks to the family care giver, Barbara Jean Albright of Guy, AR.
There will be a graveside service only at 10:00 am at Thorn Cemetery in Greenbrier, AR. The family will be gathered at the Merritt Home, #4 Merritt Drive, Greenbrier, AR immediately following the service.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
