J.D. Harmon
1980 - 2020
J.D. "Jed" Harmon, 79, of Conway, joined his loving wife of 58 years, Anna, in heaven on November 12, 2020. He was born November 18, 1940 in Martinville, AR, to the late Cecil and Esther Harmon. J.D. retired from Conway Corp., electric department, after over 40 years of service. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Conway. J.D. is also preceded in death by his brother, Cecil Harmon.

He is survived by his sons, Derek Harmon (Sharon) of Conway, Doug Harmon (Terri) of Mt. Vernon, and Dodd Harmon (Christie) of Conway; grandchildren, Josh (Heather), Emili, Abbi, Presley and Price Harmon and Rachel Keller (Lamar) ; great-grandchildren, Cayden and Brantley Harmon , Townes and Margaret Keller; sisters, Martha Thomas, Peggy Linn, Cheryl Jones, and brother, Danny Harmon.

A Graveside Service will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00AM at Crestlawn Memorial Park. General Visitation 8:00AM-8:00PM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
